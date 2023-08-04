MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – More than 20 cadets graduated from the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Junior Police Academy.

Before the graduation ceremony, officers took the cadets shopping for the school year to follow.

The Walmart on Seaboard Street wrung up wrung up about $4,000 worth of back-to-school supplies for the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Junior Cadets.

Ciara Speaks, a 7th grader at Myrtle Beach Middle School said it was really good to not have to worry about being the ‘odd ball out’ when it came down to having nice things.

“Normally I only get like a hundred bucks and I have to use that very carefully,” she said.

Each cadet was give 4200 to spend on back-to-school items at Walmart. Half of the allowance was for clothes and the other half was for school supplies. The kids said things like this made them want to participate in the Junior Police Academy.

14-year-old Matthew Diaz, who is a returning cadet said when he grows up, he wants to become a police officer.

“I really want to be an officer,” he said. “To help the community and environment.”

A lot of the young cadets had the same dream.

“If I can get an idea on how to help people the best I can,” Ciara Speaks said. “It’s going to be really nice.”

For some cadets, the program gave them a new passion.

Grace Hernandez, a former cadet returning to help said she learned a lot of new things.

“I learned a bunch of new stuff about the police officers and what they do,” Hernandez said. “I want to major in criminal justices.”

The academy teaches the kids about some of the different units the officers work in and they get to experience some of the training as well. Each kid was asked what their favorite part of the academy was.

Some students said the k9 unit was their favorite, others said an obstacle course.

Matthew Diaz said he came back for a second year because he really enjoys spending time with the officers.

The middle school police cadets are finishing up the Junior Police Academy program with a graduation ceremony and a full backpack as they head into the start of the school year.