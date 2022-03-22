MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are asking property and vehicle owners in the Market Common area to be vigilant after getting several reports of people pulling on door handles of homes and cars to see if they’re locked.

“See something say something,” the department said Tuesday in a Facebook post. “Over the last several days we have been made aware of individuals in the area of The Market Common pulling on door handles of vehicles, and residential homes.”

Anyone who has seen this happen or has photos or videos of this kind of activity is asked to call police at 843-918-1382 or email the department’s Intelligence Unit at intelunit@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.

