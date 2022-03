MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are warning of incidents of juveniles having replica guns filled with Orbeez.

Police say these closely resemble real firearms and warn a simple prank could easily turn into a deadly situation.

While not deadly, police say firing Orbeez at individuals is a crime and those who fired them can be charged.

For more information, you can contact pdinfo@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.