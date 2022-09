MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Scammers are calling people and pretending to be with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, according to law enforcement.

The scammers are asking for “personally identifying numbers,” according to a social media post Thursday from the department.

If someone is unsure about if the call is actually coming from police, the post recommends to hang up and directly call the department.

Police urge anyone who received the scam call to call (843) 918-1382.