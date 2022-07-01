MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Fourth of July is one of the biggest weekends of the year for Myrtle Beach, and with more travelers comes more preparation.

“It’s one of our busiest weekends of the year,” said Meredith Denari, assistant director of public information for Myrtle Beach. “This is a huge one.”

One of the biggest challenges the city faces is ensuring that the beaches and downtown areas stay clean.

“We’re going to be out there cleaning the beaches twice a day,” Denari said. “Our Parks Department is out there getting ready.”

Teams are cleaning the streets, beaches and boardwalks in advance of the holiday weekend.

“You’ll see our public work crews out early, along the boardwalk, making sure that everything looks nice and is ready to go,” Denari said.

While the city does not have any special traffic measures in place, visitors are encouraged to be prepared before they head out on the roads.

“We try to get out to our visitors to know ahead of time where their destination is and to know the way to get there,” Denari said. “So that they’re not slamming on the brakes at the last second because they missed a turn. That’s really the best that we can do.”

Their motto for drivers: “Pack your patience.”

“In Myrtle Beach and in the Grand Strand area in general, it’s just known that this time of year is going to be busy, the roads are going to be busy,” Denari said.

As for locals, Denari said to be patient with the out-of-towners.

“From traffic to lines at restaurants, it’s a very busy time for everyone across the city,” Denari said. “A lot of the streets inside the city are going to be busy. There’s going to be a lot of people out and about. So just be aware of everything.”

The city’s main event for the holiday weekend is the annual Fourth of July fireworks show. The show is at 10 p.m. on Monday. Fireworks will be shot from 2nd Avenue Pier and can be viewed anywhere on the beaches and the boardwalk.

Overall, Denari hopes visitors safely enjoy their holiday weekend.

“It’s a big weekend for a lot of people,” Denari said. “We want to come out and have a good time and enjoy July fourth with their families, with their friends. We just want everyone to be safe.”

Fireworks are now allowed in Myrtle Beach on private property but remain illegal in public places, such as the beach.