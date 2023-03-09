MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking community members to sign up for a program that will help them solve crime around the city by expanding its camera system.

The department began installing cameras in 2013 around the city to help solve crimes.

William Gregg, a real-time crime analyst, looks at every call for service that comes from dispatch to see if they can help officers on the road with a crime that was caught on one of their cameras across the city.

News13 wasn’t allowed in the camera room due to sensitive information.

“This system is just one of the best that I’ve been able to work with,” Gregg said. “It helps solve crimes in minutes, or hours versus days or weeks or months.”

Gregg said they’ve been able to assist law enforcement with 30 homicide cases.

“Not just in Myrtle Beach, but outside agencies and other states to assist them in video and acquiring information to help them,” Gregg said.

The department expanded its reach in 2019 when it started the C.A.P.T.U.R.E. program, which stands for Community Awareness Program Through Utilizing Residential Eyes. It’s a partnership between the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the community. If a crime happens near a home or business, officers could call and ask to review camera footage.

“We can reach out to you, the owner of that business or that residence and say can you please check your cameras between a certain time, we’re looking for a certain vehicle or what have you,” Gregg said. “If you find that on your camera, you notify the detective on the case and then we try to get that video and that helps solve the crime.”

Gregg said the program has proven to be successful.

“We had burglaries on the north end about a year ago, and through doorbell camera, we were furnished a photo of the subject, which also included a vehicle in the background,” Gregg said. “From that we were able to use our other systems or our camera system in the city as well as our license plate readers. We were able to obtain a suspect and vehicle information with a tag.”

There are currently a few hundred people signed up for the program, but Gregg said the goal is to get as many residents and businesses involved in the program as possible.

Anyone who would like to sign up for the program can fill out this form.