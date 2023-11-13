MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Carolina squat trucks are now officially banned in South Carolina, after the new law went into effect on Sunday.

Several Myrtle Beach residents said they’re happy and relieved about the new law, with their main concern being safety.

“It’s extremely problematic for several reasons,” Dom Valenti said. “But first and foremost, the issue is safety.”

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed legislation in May banning the so-called Carolina squat. 180 days later, it went into effect.

“The safety is my priority. You don’t get a good vision of the road,” Brian Hurley said. “And as far as like, you know, they are fun to look at, I will admit. But as far as safety and things, it’s a different issue.”

There are two main parts of the law.

One makes it illegal for someone to drive any vehicle other than a pickup that has been raised or lowered by more than 6 inches. Violators will be fined $25-$50.

The second part includes pickup trucks and makes them illegal if the suspension or frame is raised or lowered 4 or more inches greater than the height of the rear fender.

Violators will be fined $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second offense and a third will result in a $300 fine and a one-year driver’s license suspension.

Myrtle Beach police have been all for the ban, after a “heavily-modified truck” hit and killed a pedestrian in the summer of 2021.

Several other residents brought up the increasing population in the area and the heavy flow of traffic, saying that having these trucks on the road only makes things worse.

“It’s no secret that Myrtle Beach has an infrastructural and a traffic problem,” Lou Mirabello said. “You drive on [Highway] 501, it’s already hazardous as is. Without lights, it can get even crazier if you can’t see the road because you’re squatting. So, if you want to squat, take you somewhere else, but the road is nowhere to do that.”

“I don’t know anymore if there are a minority and the greater good has to be thought of, you know,” Patty Hurley said. “As the progression of the influx of people moving in a more crowded area, I just think it’s time.”

The South Carolina Law Enforcement will only issue warning citations for the first six months. After that, drivers will begin receiving citations.