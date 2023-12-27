MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach restaurant is providing a fun and unique way for people to ring in the start of 2024.

This is the first year Dirty Myrtle Wing Company is putting on a sober New Year’s Eve event that provides a fun, safe and pressure-free environment for those to kick off the new year.

When they first opened about three months ago, they created a mocktail selection because they didn’t have their beer or liquor license yet.

“Because of that, we ended up getting a lot of the sober community supporting us,” co-owner Taylor Jonathan said. “Which was just by chance, and we kind of want to thank them by giving them something safe and comfortable to attend.”

The idea for a sober New Year’s Eve event was sparked, and they started putting it in the works. Jonathan said the event is open to anyone, but it was specifically created for people that are actively living in their sobriety.

“There’s not going to be alcohol in the bar to trigger them visually. There’s not going to be anyone walking around with beer or liquor that they can feel pressured or uncomfortable and feel the temptation to drink,” he said. “This is an alcohol-free event, so people are comfortable. They feel safe, and they can just have a great time without the triggers around them.”

The event starts at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and goes until 12:30 a.m. Tickets are $40 and include a full buffet, entertainment, a special custom-crafted mocktail selection, three drink tickets and non-alcoholic champagne to toast at midnight.

“We have 10 flat screen TVs everywhere,” Jonathan said. “They’ll have all the New Year’s Eve activities and festivities for you to watch while you have your mocktails and food.”

Jonathan encourages everyone to come out and be surrounded by friends and community members in a positive and pressure-free environment to celebrate 2024.

For those interested in attending the event, click here.