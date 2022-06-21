MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Despite high gas prices, RV sales in Myrtle Beach have not been affected.

In fact local dealerships said business is very strong.

According to dealerships, demand for RVs is fairly high, and even though gas prices are up, owners said the vehicles spend more time settled down than driving.

“It’ll slow us down a little bit, but it’s not gonna stop us,” Drusilla Johnson Hungerford, an RV owner, said.

For many people owning an RV is a lifestyle. High gas prices aren’t stopping them from purchasing or using one.

“Those that really want to do it [are going to] do it anyway,” Hungerford said. “I’m one of those people.”

For many people who own an RV, gas prices aren’t much of an issue because they’re settling down and staying in one place for a long period of time.

“You might be spending $5 a gallon for one of these big buses, but you’re sitting, you’re not riding up and down the road putting three, four, 500 miles on a day,” Bill Miller, an RV owner, said.

A larger family style RV can hold up to 100 gallons of fuel. With gas prices around $5 a gallon, that averages to $500 for a full tank of gas — about 700 miles worth of travel.

“They’re not [going to] give it up,” Miller said. “They’ll give up something else. It’s just like Christmas time, you overspend because you know it’s Christmas”

Carolina RV and Camping World are two local dealerships on the Grand Strand. Both said the current conditions have not affected their sales.

“We’ve been very blessed with the amount of business and the volume that we are doing,” Michael Steynberg, general manager at Camping World Myrtle Beach, said.

“It is not affecting our business. You may see a slight, slight change,” John Stoffer, a sales associate at Carolina RV, said. “The stock market affects it more than the gas prices.”

According Stoffer, the campgrounds in Myrtle Beach is what drives their business.

“We’ve got [them] here in Myrtle Beach, we’ve got [them] in North Myrtle Beach. There’s just a lot of venues,” Stoffer said. “They’re springing up all over the place because there’s such a demand I think.”

Many believe regardless of gas prices, RVs are still the better option compared to splurging on a hotel.

“The payment that you have on the RV far outweighs the cost of a traditional vacation,” Steynberg said.

And although gas prices are high, the prices for these RV’s at Carolina RV decreased about $2,000.