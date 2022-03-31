MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thursday is International Transgender Day of Visibility and one hair salon in Myrtle Beach is making it known that they’re welcoming to not only transgender people, but everyone.

Outside of Twisted Scissors Beauty Loft there’s a visible sticker with the transgender flag colors letting everyone know it’s an inclusive salon.

Phoenix Mullen and Marie Cusaac are the owners of Twisted Scissors Beauty Loft. When they came across the website, Strands For Trans, they knew they wanted to join.

Strands for Trans is a website that shows where trans-friendly hair salons and barber shops are across the world. So far, Twisted Scissors Beauty Loft is the only salon signed up on the website in the Myrtle Beach area.

Strands for Trans website

“We’re in this industry to make everybody feel like their best self and that doesn’t matter who you are, it’s what we do. It’s why we do it,” said Marie Cusaac, owner of Twisted Scissors Beauty Loft.

For Mullen, this means a lot to her because she knows what it’s like to be discriminated against.

“I am a gay American so I am married to a woman, we have a child together so I know what it’s like to be discriminated against or have people say rude things to me or just feel uncomfortable somewhere,” Mullen said.

“There’s been many times in my life where I go somewhere with my wife, with our family that we’re worried about how people are going to perceive us and how people are going to treat us so it was a really big deal to me for sure,” Mullen said.

It’s important to Mullen and Cusaac that no one feels that way.

“People will ask, why does this need to happen? Because people need to know before they go into a place that they’re going to be welcomed, that we’re going to respect their pronouns, that we understand and that they don’t have to worry,” Mullen said.

On the Strands For Trans site, a person can find a salon near them and book on that site.

“We have luckily had a few people book us from that website and when they come in, they are just so excited to have somewhere they don’t worry or feel judged, don’t feel awkward coming in,” Cusaac said. “They know what they’re getting into before they ever come in and I think that’s so important.”

Mullen and Cusaac encourage more salons to join Strands for Trans.

“We know most of the stylists in Myrtle Beach. We know that they’re all very welcoming,” Cusaac said. “It’s not like we’re the only place that you can go, we’re just the only one that’s listed and I really hope that people do see this and they do sign up for it and they do put themselves out there.”

Salons can register and nearby salons can b e found on the Strands for Trans website.