MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach officials say construction in the Arts and Innovation District of downtown will likely begin within the next month.

Officials expect the area to be a larger construction zone for a “good bit.”

One city official, Brian Tucker, said a lot of its efforts for building and infrastructure projects will continue to focus on the Arts and Innovation District.

“We have an infrastructure project here where we will redo all the streets and the sidewalks, we will straighten up some really funky intersections,” Tucker said. “And come back to a more typical 90-degree configuration for our intersections.”

Tucker said it is about a $35 million infrastructure project and would take two to three years to finish. He said it incorporates infrastructure improvements by the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

“The man SCDOT project involved in that is the realignment of [highway] 501,” Tucker said. “So, they will shift the direction of 501 and make it terminate at Kings Highway at 7th North. So that is incorporated into the larger Arts and Innovation District.”

SCDOT also presented plans to add road safety improvements to the area. Officials said the proposed improvements would encompass the part of Highway 17 Business starting at 29th Avenue South and ending at 27th Avenue North.

“We use crash data to identify these locations, so in five years you can see that there were almost 2,000 crashes in that 4-mile section of US 17 Business,” said Kaylon Meetze, SCDOT assistant safety projects manager.

SCDOT safety officials said the proposed projects will be federally funded through the Highway Safety Improvement Program and will include several pedestrian and vehicle safety efforts.

Those include high-visibility ladder-style crosswalks and updating signaling, sidewalk improvements and pedestrian ramps, as well as access control improvements aimed at reducing angle collisions.

SCDOT said its proposed improvements will be up for public comment in October or November.