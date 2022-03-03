MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach school bus driver was arrested Thursday after police said he tried to forcibly take a lunchbox from a child.
The incident happened on the bus, according to police.
Jimmie Patterson, 75, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, according to police.
No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.