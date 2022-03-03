MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach school bus driver was arrested Thursday after police said he tried to forcibly take a lunchbox from a child.

The incident happened on the bus, according to police.

Jimmie Patterson, 75, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, according to police.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.