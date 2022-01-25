Myrtle Beach seeking grants to help buy fire department radios, rescue boat

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is working to get more than a half-million dollars in federal funding.

City leaders unanimously passed a resolution that allows the department to apply for two FEMA grants that would help support the needs of the city’s first responders.

In the first grant, the fire department hopes to receive $416,186 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant. The grant would fund the purchase of new 20 mobile radios and 26 portable radios to replace ones currently in use.

Chief Tom Gwyer said the current radios will expire in about five years and that he hopes to get a head start on replacements.

The grant would also be used to purchase a SMART STAT live patient simulation mannequin. If the grant is awarded, hospitality tax funds of $41,6000 would be used as a local match.

The fire department hopes to get a second grant of $218,182 from the AFG program to buy a fire/rescue vessel that would better support water rescue efforts.

“It’s a 22-foot aluminum fire rescue boat. It has a 500-gallons-per-minute fire pump on it,” Gwyer said. “Also, it has a front platform that actually lowers into the water. So, if we have to perform a rescue, it’s a lot easier to do than like on a V-halt boat where you’re reaching over trying to pull someone in.”

Gwyer said the department applied for this grant last year and was denied. He hopes to be awarded both grants this time. If awarded, hospitality tax funds of $21,800 would be used as a match.

