MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Myrtle Beach is actively searching for investors to redevelop property downtown.

City council approved the purchase of 10 properties for $15 million in December 2021. Since then, the city has bought eight more pieces of property downtown. The total cost for the 18 properties is close to $30 million, according to city officials.

“The original intent was to create a safer place,” Assistant Myrtle Beach City Manager Brian Tucker said. “Some of the places that were here before generated a tremendous amount of public safety calls.”

Most of the properties were motels along 7th Avenue North. They have since been torn down. The SEA Nymph Motel was the first to be demolished in April of this year.

“This is an investment,” Tucker said. “That’s the word we continue to use is we’re pouring money back into the downtown to create the place everybody says they want.”

Tucker said the city wants one developer to reshape all of the properties at once. He said the goal is a resident-oriented space.

“It’s not as much about the financial return or the impact financially or economically, it’s about creating a place, a walkable place, creating a place that full-time residents want to exist in,” Tucker said.

Tucker said the properties sit on prime real estate, bordering the pavilion and Ocean Boulevard.

Aaliayah Trotter was one of the last tenants at the Oasis Motel before it was demolished during the summer.

“I can walk to the gas station,” Trotter said. “I can walk to the grocery store. I can walk to my friend’s house, and I don’t need a car to get everywhere.”

Trotter said she supports the city’s efforts as long as the plans bring more housing options.

“The locals have to have a piece of it, too,” Trotter said. “The tourists can’t come in and take over on us.”

Tucker estimated that it could be a year before the right developer is found and chosen and two years before any vertical construction takes place.