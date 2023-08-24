MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s sole Segway tour company is adding a third and tasty tour on their books.

They are working with local restaurants in the Market Common area, offering the first Glide and Dine Food tour in the Grand Strand.

“My history has been in the restaurant business for many years,” said Bob Wheeler, owner of Myrtle Beach Segway. “I was trying to combine the two things.”

Two years ago, Wheeler made a shift from working in the restaurant industry to riding Segways.

“It’s very much like riding a bike, and it becomes very much a part of you,” Wheeler said.

It has a big hold on him, as just more than a month ago, Wheeler took over ownership of Myrtle Beach Segway after the previous owner retired.

“I think he was very happy that someone took over that he feels will take it to the next level in the future,” Wheeler said.

The next level for him has started with the addition of a third Segway tour, the Glide and Dine Food tour through Market Common.

The restaurants include 1229 Shine for an appetizer, Travinia Italian for the entrée and ending with Toffinos for dessert.

“I felt like Segways was an incredibly good way to get around and see as much as you can with how busy and how much it has grown over the past few years,” said Andrew Smith, the general manager of 1229 Shine.

Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, this seemed like a perfect idea for Wheeler to help an industry that he is familiar with and had a close connection to.

“We didn’t do bad during COVID because we are an outdoor activity and people were looking to go on vacation,” Wheeler said. “I think everyone is getting a little more exposure seeing people out on Segways at the restaurants.”

Smith said the collaboration has helped bring in new customers, having seen the same faces return after going on the Segway food tour.

“It’s all about team work, where everyone in the service industry is in it together,” Smith said.

“Most of our business is guests visiting, but we always welcome the locals to come and enjoy our tours,” Wheeler said.

The Dine and Glide Food tour runs on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.