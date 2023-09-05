MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A shooting in the 900 block of White Street in Myrtle Beach on Friday that hurt a man may have been a drive-by, according to a police report obtained by News13.

The victim told police in the report that he was shot from a moving vehicle, but did not know who it was. An additional 911 call noted in the report said a woman called 911 and said she saw someone get shot while she was driving.

The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police. As of Tuesday afternoon, there have not been any arrests in the shooting.

