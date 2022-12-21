MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Many shoppers have been out and about at the Market Common in Myrtle Beach searching for the perfect holiday gift.

Many mom-and-pop shops in the area lean on the Christmas season as a time that brings in large amounts of revenue for their stores. One of their biggest battles is beating out the large retail stores.

“Small businesses will always struggle, they can buy more, but at a different discount rate,” Cassandra Langdon of Two Brothers Wood Works said. “We pay higher rents too, especially in a commons like this or a mall, and that factors into things too. It would be nice to see more stores individually owned.”

The National Retail Federation predicted that retail sales for November and December would increase by 2% in 2022, compared to 2021.

To avoid the stress of last-minute shopping, 60% of holiday shoppers start browsing and buying gifts in early November.

Gift cards continue to top the list as the most wished-for gift year after year. This season, holiday shoppers are expected to spend $28.6 billion on gift cards.

While retail stores tend to take up a lot of smaller businesses’ sales because of their convenience, small businesses tend to have the upper hand on customer service and specialization.

“I think we offer more personal things,” Cassandra said. “Yeah, a lot of our business is custom-made products, you know custom tables and stuff,” Martin Hodgins of Two Brothers Wood Works said. “When people realize what type of store we are, that type of clientele will come to our store because they want something custom made.”

More personal gifts and new experiences seem to be the theme this year. Some shoppers have even changed their holiday traditions for 2022 and decided to do more personal things with their family and friends.

“I’ve been giving some Amazon gift cards to friends and relatives, and I’ve been having dinner and lunches and inviting my friends,” Debeas Patnaik, a local shopper, said. “Let’s meet for lunch, let’s meet for dinner and have a drink. I think it’s more important to meet your friends, spend time, trade stories and have a happy laugh. That is priceless, more priceless than anything you can buy in the shop.”

The National Retail Federation projects that 52% of holiday shoppers will still search for gifts throughout the week leading up to Christmas Day.