MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel filled the sky with the colors of the Ukraine flag Friday night.

The wheel was lit up with Ukraine’s flag colors on Friday in support of families and loved ones affected by the crisis in Ukraine, according to the SkyWheel’s Facebook page.

Earlier on Friday, Russian forces entered the Ukrainian capital after launching its invasion into Ukraine earlier this week. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told ABC’s David Muir on Thursday evening that he was “convinced” that Putin would try to overthrow the Ukrainian government.

The White House launched their latest round of sanctions against Russia, which now include direct sanctions on Putin and several other top Russian officials. However, Russia remains in the SWIFT international banking system.

