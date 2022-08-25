MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s iconic SkyWheel has reopened after facing technical issues earlier this week.

The SkyWheel, which got stuck, trapping passengers on Sunday, experienced the same technical issue on Tuesday, according to the attraction.

The SkyWheel had reopened by 2 p.m. Thursday, according to Sean Bailey, an employee.

Tuesday’s incident was the third one at the SkyWheel in recent months.

In April, a fire damaged the loading deck and a nearby gondola. No one was injured, and crew members were not at the site at the time. A report released in July said the fire was caused by a flammable varnish that had been applied to the deck.