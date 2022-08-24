MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Skywheel will remain closed until further notice until officials can resolve a technical issue that has cropped up twice in recent days and led to several riders getting stuck on the ride late Sunday afternoon.

SkyWheel officials have not said what is causing the problem, but after the second incident on Monday, which occurred while no one was on the ride, they said the attraction will remain closed while technicians look for answers.

Three groups of people were trapped on the Skywheel when it stopped working on Sunday. The Myrtle Beach Fire Department helped the ride’s staff manually pull the wheel to get them off.

The ride remained shut down on Tuesday after a routine morning inspection showed the same problem.

“During Tuesday morning’s safety checks, the maintenance crew encountered the same technical issue that occurred on Sunday evening,” officials said in a Facebook post. SkyWheel will remain closed for further troubleshooting to fix the technical issues. As always, safety is SkyWheel’s top priority and we will reopen once the issue is fully resolved.”

Meanwhile, the latest inspection records available to News13 showed the motors, controls, breaks and belts were all ‘satisfactory’ in 2020. The records also showed that electrical equipment and wiring systems were not inspected in 2020.

Earlier this year, in April, the loading deck and a gondola were damaged by a fire that temporarily shut down the attraction. The fire happened at night when the ride was not in operation and no one was hurt.

An investigation determined that it was caused by a flammable varnish stored in a shed near the ride.