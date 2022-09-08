MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel will light up Thursday night in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at age 96.

The SkyWheel will light up with the colors of the United Kingdom flag “in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years of service to her country and her historic legacy.”

“Our hearts are with the United Kingdom as we mourn the loss of their Queen,” a statement from the SkyWheel reads.

Her 73-year-old son Prince Charles automatically becomes king, though the coronation might not take place for months. It is not known whether he will call himself King Charles III or some other name.

The BBC played the national anthem, “God Save the Queen,” over a portrait of her in full regalia as her death was announced, and the flag over Buckingham Palace was lowered to half-staff as the second Elizabethan age came to a close.

In a statement, Charles called the death of his mother “a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” adding: “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

Elizabeth had marked 70 years on the throne in February 2022. She had increasingly handed over duties to her heir, Prince Charles, and other members of the royal family in recent months as she struggled to get around.

Britain’s longest-serving monarch is the only sovereign most Britons have ever known. The queen had been a constant presence as Britain navigated the end of empire, the swinging ’60s, the labor strife of the 1980s, international terrorism, Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nexstar Media Wire contributed to this report.