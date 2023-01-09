MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The SkyWheel in Myrtle Beach will shine in blue and black Monday in honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day occurs annually on Jan. 9.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the rand Strand and Pee Dee.
“Thank you to all men and women who protect and serve our communities,” SkyWheel Myrtle Beach said in a Facebook post.