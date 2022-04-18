MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach and Socastee area will get about $2.97 million from the federal government for transit projects, according to an announcement Monday afternoon from South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn.

The funds are part of $71.28 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for states across the nation. The funds are designed for transit authorities to buy buses, catch up on repair backlogs, modernize fleets and adopt new technology to reduce carbon emissions.

“I am pleased to see additional funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act coming to South Carolina in order to upgrade and expand our transit systems,” Clyburn said in the announcement. “Thanks to the work of President Biden and the Department of Transportation, we are continuing to see the positive impact the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is having on our communities through economic growth, job creation, and the overall safety and well-being of our residents.”

Overall, South Carolina transit authorities will receive $71.83 million in funds this year.

The Augusta-Richmond County area will receive about $4.86 million, the Charleston-North Charleston area will receive about $9.13 million and the Greenville area will receive $5.4 million