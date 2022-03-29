MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach staple will close its doors for good after more than 40 years of business.

Mr. Sub located at Kings Highway and Mr. Joe White Avenue, has been serving the community for 43 years. It opened in 1979 when the family relocated from Pittsburgh to Myrtle Beach.

Owners Ken and Tommy Conley are retiring. From the second the doors opened on Monday, the line was out the door after word got out that the business was shutting down.

On Monday, the shop saw three times it’s normal business. Long time customers said the shop is a landmark. Some reminisced on their favorite memories over the years.

“We eat here, religiously, we love it,” Lisa Hilts said. “When I was in high school, I would cut class at lunch and come over here and get Mr. Sub and sometimes people would want to place orders too.”

“It’s a landmark, it’s why we came out here to eat today,” Cody Schultz said.

The sub shop’s last day of business is Thursday.