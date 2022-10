MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach State Park reopened most of its fishing pier on Friday, according to an announcement.

“Our staff has been working extremely hard the last few weeks and we are excited to tell you that the majority of the fishing pier was reopened,” the announcement reads.

The pier is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. from March through November, according to the South Carolina State Parks website. Pier hours are from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. December through February.