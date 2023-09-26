MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This week marks one year since Hurricane Ian hit the Grand Strand, causing damage along the coast.

The sand dunes also took a big hit, with Ian flattening them along the beaches. Myrtle Beach officials said they’ve been working for several months to repair the dunes.

“When it breached the dunes, that’s when, you know, a lot of sand and a lot of the water just kept coming and just watching the dunes get washed out,” said John Carter, a Garden City resident. “It was pretty surreal.”

Sand dunes are the first line of defense against storm surges, and Hurricane Ian washed away a majority of the sand fencing and on-shore seagrass.

“So, we got all the storm surge, 6-7 feet worth of storm surge that flattened out the sand dunes, took away the sand dunes and the sand fencing,” said Mark Kruea, a city of Myrtle Beach spokesperson. “We’ve replaced the sand fencing. We’ve put seagrass back in to hopefully build up natural sand dunes to trap the wind-blown sand next year.”

The city of Myrtle Beach put in more than 10 miles of sand fencing along the beach fronts and planted 150,000 sprigs of seagrass.

Carter said the dunes helped, but not for long.

“But I mean, by the time it peaked at high tide, they were gone,” Carter said. “So, I mean, they were good for, you know, 30 minutes when things started hitting them and then it just started wearing, you know, eroding them. Some of the houses and the foundations underneath, or the concrete underneath, how the water just, you know, eroded the sand and pushed it and pulled it back into the sea.”

After the storm, clean up started. Trucks filled the streets of South Waccamaw Drive to remove the sand that washed ashore.

“They would take them to the beach access and dump them there,” Carter said. “And then front-end loaders picked it up from the beach access and kind of rebuilt the dunes.”

The Grand Strand is still in recovery mode from Hurricane Ian, but progress is being made by replenishing the sand dunes.

The US Army Corps of Engineers accessed the damage, and starting next year, it’ll fund a full beach re-nourishment.