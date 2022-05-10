MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously approved to raise the maximum fare a taxi driver can charge.

Now, drivers can charge customers up to $3.50 for the first 1/8 mile driven. Drivers can charge up to 45 cents each additional 1/8 mile driven. The original amount was 35 cents.

Every 55 seconds the drive has to wait, the customer can be charged 45 cents instead of 35 cents. Also, the customer can be charged $1.00 for every extra passenger over the age of 15.

This is not a set price for all taxi services.

“This sets maximum rates,” Councilman John Krajc said. “So if the taxi driver does want to go lower, they can. This is a maximum rate.”