MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The technical issues Myrtle Beach was facing with its online parking registration portal last week have been resolved, the city announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The city says residents who registered for a parking decal between Jan. 24 and Wednesday should call or email its decal specialist, Tabitha Thomas, to be sure the applications went through.

Thomas can be reached at 843-918-1575, according to the post.