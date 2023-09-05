MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Arts and Innovation District in Myrtle Beach will start seeing change soon, as a big update was given Tuesday during the city council workshop.

The city of Myrtle Beach has been in the planning stages for revitalizing the Arts and Innovation District for months. Next week, they will break ground.

After designing, drawing up plans and putting the project up for bids, they are now in the construction phase.

Construction will begin Sept. 13 for underground utilities, including a storm water retention pond and a sanitary sewer lift station.

The project had been in the planning stages for the past five years.

Myrtle Beach Infrastructure Projects Manager Chris Miller said city council has dreamed of improving the Arts and Innovation District and renovating the downtown area.

Miller is excited to start renovating the district and make changes that community members will enjoy.

“This is going to be huge,” he said. “The improvement to the downtown area is going to modernize, it’s going to widen the roadways, widen the sidewalks, it’s going to make it pedestrian friendly, it’s going to be walkable. So, it’s just going to be just a modernization of the older section of downtown. It’s just going to bring it into this century and just make improvements all the way around.”

The construction phase of the project is scheduled to be completed in the next four years. Miller said he hopes to shorten that timeframe, but said it’s all based on weather and material orders.