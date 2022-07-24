MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach will install new pedestrian handrails along Ocean Boulevard beginning Monday.

The rails will be along the sidewalk from 7th Avenue North to 12th Avenue North, according to the city.

Most of the work will be done between 3 a.m. and 10 a.m. and no road closures are expected, according to the city. Crews will start on the east side of 7th Avenue North.

The project costs $1.1 million and includes a $250,000 grant from the state.

The project is expected to take eight weeks to complete.