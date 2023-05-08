MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach city manager Jonathan Simons has signed an executive order in advance of Memorial Day weekend, according to a news release from the city.

In the release, the city said golf carts will be prohibited on Ocean Boulevard from 29th Avenue North to the south end of city limits beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, May 26 until Monday, May 29.

Mopeds will also be prohibited on Ocean Boulevard from 29th Avenue North to the south end of city limits during the following windows:

12:01 a.m. to 8 a.m., Friday, May 26

8 p.m. May 26 to 8 a.m. May 27

8 p.m. May 27 to 8 a.m. May 28

8 p.m. May 28 to May 29

The restrictions will end when the traffic control devices are removed at the end of the weekend, the city said.

To read the full order, click here.