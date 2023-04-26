MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach Uber driver who lost a week’s worth of earnings from a scam has gotten his money back.

Angel De Jesus said he was denied a refund twice from Uber before sharing News13’s article on the story with Uber customer support.

De Jesus received a call on March 4 from who he believed was Uber support claiming that he was caught driving an Uber while intoxicated. The imposter acted as if they did an investigation and later claimed the allegations against De Jesus were false, and offered him $200.

In order to get the bonus, he had to register a virtual card given by the scammer. De Jesus said he was directed to delete the debit card on his account, and when he pressed the cash out button, he was out $700.

After sending News13’s article to Uber internal support, Uber sent De Jesus a message saying “After review we discovered that your account was compromised, we have issued a one-time appeasement of $768 for your missing earnings.”

“I want to thank the News13 here in Myrtle Beach for taking my story and bringing awareness to all the drivers and I feel grateful now that Uber stepped up and refunded me my money that I so hard work for,” De Jesus said. “And I hope this never happens to any of the drivers out here or anywhere in the country.”

De Jesus said he hopes his efforts of bringing awareness to the Uber scam issue will help other victims get their money back too.