MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II, leaving millions of people to flee the country.

About 5,000 refugees came to South Carolina.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine from several directions on the ground and in the sky expecting a quick victory, but what was expected to take days has now reached a year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke at a remembrance ceremony on Friday, thanking troops and remembering the lives lost.

“It was the longest day of our lives,” Zelenskyy said.

He said they had proven themselves to be invincible in what he called a year of pain, sorrow, faith and unity.

“It’s very heartbreaking for a lot of the families where the families are being separated in the situation,” said Stan Petrovsky, president of World For Ukraine in Myrtle Beach.

Petrovsky is a native of Ukraine and has faced a lot of loss in the past year.

“One of my uncle’s has been missing in action,” Petrovsky said. “And my wife’s cousin has been wounded. And some of my friends that I’ve been studying in the university there lost their lives as well.”

Petrovsky started the World for Ukraine non-profit in Myrtle Beach immediately after the invasion. They’ve sent thousands of medical supplies to Ukraine.

“We came a long way, from Ukraine in the beginning, didn’t have much of the help and support,” he said.

Petrovsky hopes with the help of Western allies, Ukraine will be able to gain back some of the territories that it lost during the invasion.

“We hope that after that, there is going to be some kind of the peace agreement,” he said. “So the people will be able to leave without those daily airstrikes and will, so people will stop dying.”

The non-profit hopes to build a Ukrainian church in Myrtle Beach.