Myrtle Beach unveils new branding for Arts & Innovation district

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach is working on transforming its downtown, starting with the all new Arts & Innovation District.

The city’s Downtown Development Office showed off its new brand that it’s unveiling for the new neighborhood. City staff want to see the new branding on everything from murals to light posts in the redeveloped area, which is centered around 9th Avenue North.

The city right now has two lease agreements on the main block on 9th Avenue North, Le Manna’s Bakery and EMYRge, which is running the HTC Aspire Hub.

Also during city council’s Thursday workshop, Myrtle Beach’s Downtown Alliance proposed forming a Municipal Improvement District, where commercial properties would be assessed annually at 1% of their assessed value. That would be billed as part of their annual property tax assessment, and would go toward downtown marketing and street beautification.

“The idea behind a Municipal Improvement District, or a MID, is a district where a small assessment on the property owners in that district would be used to create a fund for additional services to support the working downtown,” President of the Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance Amy Barrett said. “That would go to downtown district management. Making sure downtown is clean and safe and very functional.”

If the city approves the proposal, it could generate around $600,000 in revenue during the next fiscal year.

You can read more about the proposal, and new strategies released for developing more workforce housing in Myrtle Beach here. Count on News13 for updates.