MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach veterans swam with stingrays Wednesday morning at Ripley’s Aquarium.

The Veterans with PTSD “Swim with the Rays” program is in its fifth year of helping the veterans relax in the water.

Organizers and group members said it’s a way for the veterans to clear their heads by focusing on nothing but the water, the stingrays, and the leopard sharks.

The more than 80 stingrays in the tank had their barbs cut. Veterans can stay in the shallow end and touch the rays, or they can take a dive to the deep end and snorkel right along with the gliding animals and their shark friends.

The six veterans in the tank said swimming with stingrays is everything but stressful. It’s a great way to decompress and clear their minds.

“It’s awesome,” Lou Krieger said. “It’s just immersing yourself in, just like another planet. You go in there and you forget about everything that’s going on.”

The veterans enjoyed the experience, despite the cold water in the tank.