MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A shooting Tuesday night in a high-tourist area of Myrtle Beach sent two people to the hospital and left some out-of-state visitors hoping it was nothing more than an isolated incident.

Madison Neuhausal from Indiana, who is staying at the Seaglass Tower Resort in the 1400 block of North Ocean Boulevard was among several witnesses.

“We were able to hear the gunshots,” Neuhausal said. “We heard two go off. … about five minutes later we heard the cops come, and there was about eight cops that had circled.”

Myrtle Beach police detectives determined it happened when two people got into a fight inside a vehicle. According to a police report obtained by News13, officers found both victims laying on the ground outside of the car when they arrived.

“You could see them taking the bodies out and going through that, and we had cops up here til about 2:30 in the morning just watching over everything,” Neuhausel said.

The News13 shooting tracker shows that the shooting is the first one of 2022 in the area of Ocean Boulevard. Last year, there were none as of March 1, but there were five from late March through June in which people were hurt or killed.

Visitors said they hope this was just an isolated incident and not something that will become a trend entering the spring and summer months.

“I really think it has gotten better, Carolyn Davis, a frequent visitor to the Grand Strand, said. “We’re snowbirds, and we stay for three months. They’re really helping clean up the boardwalk.”

“I never had any problems, never had any incidents,” James Jones, a visitor from Greenville, said. “I feel very safe.”

As of Wednesday night, police had not made any arrests in Tuesday night’s shooting.