MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously voted in favor of a partnership with surrounding law enforcement agencies that will allow the Myrtle Beach Police Department to get help from surrounding agencies.

The agencies in the partnership are:

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, S.C.

Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, S.C.

Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, S.C.

Hoke County Sheriff’s Office, N.C.

Summerville Police Department, S.C.

14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office

15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s Drug Enforcement Unit

Mayor Brenda Bethune said the community should feel safe during major holiday weekends.

“Memorial weekend as well as others are our busiest times and that’s when we have such an influx of people here and it’s important that we have enough law enforcement boots on the ground to keep the community safe and keep an eye on things,” Bethune said.

This agreement was mainly set in place for major events or holiday weekends, but it makes surrounding law enforcement agencies available if needed at any time.