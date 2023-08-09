MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach City Council voted in favor Tuesday morning to allow state funds to go toward a water quality improvement project.

The city has had plans for about three years to improve Withers Swash Park. The city said the park is its second biggest priority.

“It’s an all-around maintenance, water quality and capacity improvement project,” said Janet Curry, Myrtle Beach public works director.

Withers Swash Park drains directly into the ocean through an inlet. Curry said the park drains a third of the city.

The improvements made would be north of Broadway Street along Withers Swash. Curry said the city applied for a loan a few years ago from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The loan is a low-interest rate from their state-revolving fund that helps improve water quality. The city could receive around $600,000 to put towards water quality improvement projects if the council approves it.

Councilmember John Krajc said he believes the funding will make a big impact.

“This water project is also part of a larger storm water plan and this is one piece that, with the low percent on the loan, is going to help a lot in regards to not only flood water capacity but also for water quality,” Krajc said.

Some of the improvements include buried logs and building streams. The city also plans to install plants and a forebay, which would trap any runoff pollution like pet waste or fertilizer before it reaches the ocean.

“These natural plantings can serve as natural filters for that pollution,” Krajc said. “They take that and get rid of it themselves in a natural way and then we can use that for other things, not only to keep the water quality where it needs to be for residents, visitors, and as well as wildlife too.”

City council will vote again and if it’s approved, the loan will set in immediately.

Krajc said improvements to Withers Swash are necessary for the community to continue thriving.

“Making sure that our residents and businesses can get back into the groove of things after big storms,” he said. “Making sure that our beaches can be clean, safe and friendly for everyone that comes to visit them. Those are absolutely paramount to make our city move forward.”

Curry said that if city council votes to approve the funding that construction should begin in the fall.