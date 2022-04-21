MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There won’t be a traffic loop for Memorial Day weekend in Myrtle Beach this year, officials said at a Human Rights Commission meeting Thursday night.

The city of Myrtle Beach has previously implemented a one-way traffic loop forcing all traffic on Ocean Boulevard to run southbound, with northbound lanes reserved for emergency vehicles.

The traffic loop has been controversial in past years, with a jury finding it to be racially motivated in 2020, but also decided the loop would have been used regardless of race.

This year, the traffic loop won’t be implemented at all, according to city officials. Traffic on Ocean Boulevard will remain one way for emergency vehicles, but the whole loop that routed traffic out to Highway 31 will not be used, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

That loop was not used in 2021 either, Vest said.

Myrtle Beach Police Captain Eric DiLorenzo said they’ve learned a lot from past events.

“We learned that the loop was effective some years, not effective other years, and we’ve learned from that,” DiLorenzo said. “We’re learning lessons day to day and we’re implementing those things into the plan.”

Public Safety officials said not having a traffic loop this year is the best way to approach the issue and will minimize the threat of harm to people.