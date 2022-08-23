MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach City Council is slated to approve a $12 million grant application that would provide funding for a new, larger water transmission pipeline.

The 48-inch waterline will head north along Highway 17 and is needed to accommodate the area’s population growth, a city spokesman said.

“We are growing,” spokesman Mark Kruea said. “We need to add a waterline to serve some of the current growth but also the future growth.”

The city already has a 36-inch waterline in place, but this new one would reach areas that are experiencing rapid growth.

“We’ve seen growth, particularly between U.S. 17 and the Intracoastal Waterway,” Kruea said. “In the summertime, we have peak demand, and we need to be able to provide water for those folks.”

The grant would come from the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority, meaning there would not be any extra costs for utility customers.

“It’s nice that we don’t have to pay for this,” Kruea said. “Assuming we get the grant, that saves our utility customers almost $12 million.”

A transmission line of this size serves not only the city of Myrtle Beach but surrounding areas as well.

“All the water customers that are out there, not just us, but the other ones can have some guarantee that the water supply will exist,” Kruea said.

City officials said the work is a four-phase, multiyear project. The final three phases are estimated to cost about $10 million each.