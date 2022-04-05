MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old woman is facing a hit-and-run charge after authorities said that she was involved in a crash with a golf cart.

Emily Ann Rodgers was arrested Monday night and remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, as of late Tuesday morning.

Rodgers faces other charges within the past year, including for a first-offense driving under a suspended license, manufacturing methamphetamine, use of a vehicle without permission and for a second offense of possessing heroin.

At least one person was hurt in the crash, which happened in mid February. The golf cart driver contributed to the crash, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. However, they have not been arrested.