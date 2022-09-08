MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach woman was charged with possessing an explosive device after a search at a home in Myrtle Beach, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Krystal Raven Jaworski, 33, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with possession of a destructive device, multiple drug charges and violation of probation. She’s held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a bond of more than $1 million, according to online booking records.

On Sept. 1, Myrtle Beach police searched a home at an undisclosed location and found a device with a fuse in a vehicle, according to the warrants. Horry County Bomb Technicians determined it was an “active explosive device” and contained materials commonly used in explosives.

During a search of the home, police also found several drugs, according to the warrants.

Jaworski was charged last year after she was accused of trying to detonate a destructive device in Florence. That charge has since been dropped, according to online court records.

Jaworski has prior convictions for drug charges, according to the warrants.