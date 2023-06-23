FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach woman has been sentenced to 20 months in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $183,400 in restitution after pleading guilty to making false claims to the IRS and theft of government property.

Janice A. Livingston, 30, made three false claims to the IRS for tax-credit entitlements of more than $1.1 million, according to a news release from the U.S. Justice Department.

Livingston submitted false documentation to receive individual unemployability benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs and made multiple false representations in applying for two economic injury disaster loans, the release said.

The economic injury disaster loans were by the Small Business Administration and provided assistance to business owners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Joseph Dawson III also ordered Livingston to serve three years of court-ordered supervision after her prison sentence. The will have to serve the full sentence because there is no parole in the federal system.