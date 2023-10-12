FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach woman was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute over 400 grams of fentanyl, according to a news release by the United States Department of Justice.

Kelly Brosky, 44, of Myrtle Beach was sentenced to more than six years.

Evidence presented to the court showed that in 2021, agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration began investigating a possible clandestine pill-pressing operation out of Myrtle Beach after learning that multiple pill-press machines were sent to Brosky’s and her codefendant’s home, according to the release.

Law enforcement conducted surveillance operations, which led to them executing a search warrant at the home on March 9, 2022.

Agents seized over 6,000 pills, about $293,000 in cash, and other valuables. Financial records showed that Brosky and her co-conspirators transferred thousands of dollars in drug proceeds to and from their Cash App accounts, the release said.

United States District Judge Joseph Dawson sentenced Brosky to 78 months in prison to be followed by five years of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

This investigation was a part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks, according to to the release.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Horry County Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Major is prosecuting the case.