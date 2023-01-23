MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach woman used the small winnings from a South Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off ticket she received as a Christmas gift to win a $150,000 Powerball prize, according to a news release.

The woman, who was not named, cashed in her gift at a Refuel in Myrtle Beach and used her winnings to buy a Powerball ticket for the Dec. 26 drawing, the lottery said.

That ticket matched four of the first five white ball numbers and the red Powerball number, winning her $50,000, but because she paid an extra dollar for Powerplay, she tripled her winnings to $150,000.

“My mom put a $5 ticket in my stocking, and I won a little bit,” the woman told lottery officials.

The odds of winning $50,000 playing Powerball are 1 in 913,129, the lottery said. The odds of winning a 3x multiplier are 1 in 3.23 when the jackpot is more than $150 million.