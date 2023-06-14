MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Summertime seems to be a busy time for everyone on the Grand Strand, but for the American Red Cross it’s one of the most challenging times of the year.

Officials said the nation’s blood supply has stabilized since a national shortage was declared a year ago, but the summer months are typically a challenge when it comes to getting people to donate.

The Red Cross says that’s because people turn their attention to other things, like family vacations, and don’t take the time to donate. Plus, vehicle crashes, cancer treatments and other emergencies never stop.

A victim of a single car crash might need more than 100 units of blood to survive, according to the Red Cross said.

Melissa Carey, who lives in Myrtle Beach, was badly hurt in a car that was hit by a drunken driver in 1993. There was one tiny pocket of the car that wasn’t severely damaged — the driver’s seat.

Photos courtesy of Melissa Carey

“It rolled, and they had the Jaws of Life come to get me out of the car,” Carey said. “It happened within blocks of my house, so all of our neighborhood saw it saw the condition that everything was in. They life-flighted me to Chapel Hill for surgeries. Honestly, it was scary. I still don’t remember any details of the accident itself.”

Carey said she lost seven units of blood and her spleen in the crash and the surgeries that followed. After two surgeries, doctors couldn’t stop the bleeding.

Carey said the donated blood she received is what kept her alive.

“I decided that it was time for me to pay it forward, and I’ve been given blood ever since,” she said. “Knowing that somebody had sacrificed their time and effort to donate blood and I needed it, I felt like I had to, you know. “I felt like it was a necessity.”

Now, she donates blood as often as possible and encourages others to do the same.

“If anything resonates to me or to your viewers, I just say, you never know when you’re gonna need it or someone you love’s gonna need it,” she said.

Editor’s note: News13 is sponsoring a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach and at the Magnolia Mall in Florence.