MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach City Council discussed issues with parking and booting.

Officials said they were made aware early in the season that there have been issues with cars being booted because drivers do not realize they are parking illegally.

Myrtle Beach says it is seeing more people get parking tickets or getting their cars booted.

City council said there are unique parking arrangements in some downtown parking lots where the city offers metered parking on the streets and on the street ends.

Because of that, residents and visitors are parking on private property without realizing it and parking without paying.

Vehicles are also getting booted without the drivers being given notice first that parking there is not allowed or they are required to pay.

Poorly marked parking lots are also leading to confrontations between drivers and parking attendants and booting operators, which sometimes leads to police calls.

Assistant city manager Brian Tucker said they are planning to have standard signs that will show the difference between public parking lots where you do not have to pay and private parking lots where you do.

The city will enforce a maximum boot fee of $125, which will allow the parking lot operators to recoup any losses from having to boot the vehicle or pay for a booting service.

“I think the biggest thing that we’re all comfortable with at this point is, having standard signage that delineates between public parking lots where you don’t have to pay or private parking lots where you do,” Tucker said. “So, I think just being able to differentiate between the two will go a long way toward making sure that we don’t have cars booted that they didn’t know they were in a paid parking lot.”