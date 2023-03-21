MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s Futrell Park has received new state-of-the-art turf designed to keep surfaces cooler than usual materials.

The new turf is non-toxic, anti-microbial and keeps the playing surface between 30 and 50 degrees cooler than typical surfaces, according to the city.

Futrell Park is the first of the city’s parks to get the new turf.

The surface is also wheelchair accessible.

A grand opening date for the park has yet to be announced.