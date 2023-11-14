MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s new chief municipal judge has been appointed and took his oath of office on Tuesday.

Glenn Ohanesian’s appointment is for two years effective immediately, according to a news release. He replaces the former municipal judge, Joi Page, who recently announced her plans to retire.

Ohanesian has served as an associate municipal judge for the past 18 years, according to the release. He’s been an attorney in Myrtle Beach for the past 28 years and is a former president of the Horry County Bar Association.

The city said a more formal swearing-in ceremony for Ohanesian may happen later.