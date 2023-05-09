MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Waves Water Park is scheduled to open for the season on Saturday, according to a news release from Lazarus Entertainment Group, which owns the park.

Beginning Saturday, the park will be open on weekends only. The park will be open Saturday through Monday of Memorial Day weekend and then open seven days a week beginning June 2, according to the release.

“We really listened to feedback from Season Pass Holders and tourists alike the last few years and made updates that everyone will be excited about,” Operations Director Garrett Watts said in the release.

Upgrades include a new point-of-sale system including RFID so guests don’t have to carry cash or cards, according to the release. Air conditioning was added to the restrooms.

The company’s other park, Wild Water & Wheels, in Surfside Beach, announced in November that it would permanently close after more 30 years.